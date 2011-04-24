Dramatic Video Shows TEPCO's President Visiting Angry Evacuees In A Post-Nuclear Cardboard Shelter

TEPCO president Masataka Shimizu visited an evacuation shelter for the first time on Friday. Tens of thousands of Japanese living within 19 miles of his nuclear plant have been required to evacuate and are now living in cardboard cubicles. It’s not known when they can return.



Masataka Shimizu is about as popular as Tony Hayward on the Gulf Coast.

People shouted out: “Why don’t you try living here!” “Tell us when we can go home!” according to Yomiuri.

One man told him: “Think about what you would do if this was happening to your family. Think about this when you are trying to resolve the problem. Please.”

Another told a reporter: “What’s the point? He’s too late. I wouldn’t forgive him even if he was dead.”

