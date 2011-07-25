PHOTOS: 15 Maseratis That Were Destroyed In Car Crashes

WreckedExotics.com
Maserati is one of the most high-end auto brands in the world.The company’s luxury vehicles are often sought after by sports car aficionados who enjoy life in the fast lane.
But even Maseratis don’t look so hot when they’ve caved in.
Our friends at WreckedExotics.com have shared this gallery of cringeworthy photographs taken of ruined Maseratis along with their tragic tales of their destruction.
An 18-year old took her dad's 2002 Maserati Spyder for a joyride when she hit a curb and the car rolled over four times. She was fine, but the car was not.
This 2001 Maserati 3200 GT was illegally parked illegally. When a construction worker tried using a forklift to move the vehicle, it sprang up two meters and flipped.
This brand-new 2005 Maserati Quattroporte was crushed after a motorcyclist rammed into it at full speed
A driver was racing this 2007 Maserati Quattroporte at 90 mph on the wrong side of the road when he crashed into a South Carolina home
At 4am on a turnpike in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, this 2004 Maserati Cambio Corsa was unexpectedly hit by a truck
