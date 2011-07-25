PHOTOS: 15 Maseratis That Were Destroyed In Car Crashes

Liz Weiss

Wrecked aston martin

WreckedExotics.com

Maserati is one of the most high-end auto brands in the world.The company’s luxury vehicles are often sought after by sports car aficionados who enjoy life in the fast lane.

But even Maseratis don’t look so hot when they’ve caved in.

Our friends at WreckedExotics.com have shared this gallery of cringeworthy photographs taken of ruined Maseratis along with their tragic tales of their destruction.

This vintage 1968 Maserati Ghibli's engine burst into flames in Cannes, France

An 18-year old took her dad's 2002 Maserati Spyder for a joyride when she hit a curb and the car rolled over four times. She was fine, but the car was not.

A female driver crashed this 2005 Maserati MC 12 in Switzerland

This Maserati Quattroporte took a dip in an English lake after the driver lost control in the rain

This 2001 Maserati 3200 GT was illegally parked illegally. When a construction worker tried using a forklift to move the vehicle, it sprang up two meters and flipped.

This brand-new 2005 Maserati Quattroporte was crushed after a motorcyclist rammed into it at full speed

A driver was racing this 2007 Maserati Quattroporte at 90 mph on the wrong side of the road when he crashed into a South Carolina home

After hydroplaning, this 2001 Maserati 3200 GT tumbled over 4 times

This is the outcome after a driver tried to take his Maserati off-roading in Dubai

This rare 1967 Maserati went up in flames while cruising down Mulholland Drive in California

At 4am on a turnpike in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, this 2004 Maserati Cambio Corsa was unexpectedly hit by a truck

This Maserati Spyder collided with a pole at full speed in Atlanta

This 2002 Maserati M128 GT crashed into another vehicle head-on in California

The driver of this Maserati Coupe made a fast escape after he rammed into a pole

This 2008 Maserati Gransport Spyder was crushed after colliding with a Prius in England

