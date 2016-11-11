Raptors GM jokes that Toronto is now an 'unbelievable sports destination' after Donald Trump's election

As Donald Trump was on the verge of winning the 2016 US presidential election, Canada’s immigration site crashed.

With Trump set to become the next US president, many people have discussed (some jokingly, some not) moving to Canada.

All of which is good news for the Toronto Raptors, according to GM Masai Ujiri. While accepting an award on Thursday, Ujiri made a joke about the economic impact of Trump’s win.

#Raptors GM Masai Ujiri: “I want to thank Donald Trump for making Toronto an unbelievable sports destination.”

— Neil Davidson (@NeilMDavidson) November 10, 2016

In the NBA, at least, the Raptors have rarely been a high-profile destination for big free agents. With several NBA players and coaches already speaking out about Trump’s win, perhaps that will change for the Raptors.

