On A&E’s “60 Days In,” seven innocent people went undercover in an Indiana jail to reveal issues in the system. Maryum Ali, daughter of Muhammed Ali, was one of these participants. Here she explains her most terrifying moment of the experience.

Produced by Emma Fierberg

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.