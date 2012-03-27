Maryland's Lamborghini Driving Batman Entertains Sick Children In His Spare Time

Last Friday, we told you that a man dressed as Batman was pulled over by the authorities for not having proper licence plates on his Lamborghini Gallardo.



As a number of our intrepid commenters pointed out last week, this wasn’t just a man going to a costume party.

Instead, this Lamborghini driver dresses as Batman and goes to local hospitals to brighten the day for sick and injured children. It seems that he made his money and now wants to give back to the community.

All in all, he sounds like a pretty outstanding guy.

We have spent the last few days trying to find the exact identity of the Batman (we’re fairly certain his name isn’t Bruce Wayne), but leads have been few and far between. Google searches for “Batman Maryland” and “Hospital Visit Batman” have found us a number of people with that last name, but not our Lamborghini driving friend.

Update: We know who the Batman is, but I am not going to name him here without his explicit permission. Stay tuned….

If anyone in the Washington, DC metro area has photos or info to share on their local Batman, shoot me an email at [email protected].

For now, watch Batman give these drivers a friendly salute and motor away to keep Gotham Montgomery County, MD safe (via YouTube):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

