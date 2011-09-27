Maryland Football Team Refused To Give Temple Half The Field To Warm Up; Temple Won 38-7

Photo: Courtesy of Maryland

The University of Maryland refused to give the Temple Owls half of the football field for warm ups in College Park on Saturday, according to Philly.com.The Owls were also taunted by Maryland fans with boos.



This apparently didn’t affect the Owls.

They destroyed the Terps 38-7.

A Temple tailback Bernard Pierce welcomed the taunting, he told Philly.com:

“They were disrespecting us with what they said,” Pierce said. “But at the end of the day, if you are a football player, that’s what you live for.”

DON’T MISS: The Newest Generation Of Over The Top College Football Uniforms >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.