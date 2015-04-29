Maryland state senator calls for Baltimore police commissioner to step down

REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz A demonstrator confronts police near Camden Yards during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Grey in Baltimore April 25, 2015.

A Maryland state senator is calling for the resignation of Baltimore police commissioner Anthony Batts.

Sen. James Brochin (D), who represents the adjoining Baltimore County, said that the death of Freddie Grey, who sustained fatal injuries while in police custody, is the result of poor police leadership that has repeatedly failed to stop abusive tactics. On Tuesday, Brochin told Business Insider that the only way change can occur is if Batts resigns.

“Somebody’s got to be accountable, and I’m sick of listening to Batts blame his predecessor,” Brochin said. “He’s been in office three years, and it’s ridiculous.”

“He needs to go,” Brochin continued.

Brochin also called for the officers responsible to be prosecuted for failing to immediately seek medical attention for Grey, claiming that the officers were ruining the reputation of the department.

“The police need to review the video and get everyone that they can that’s accountable and give it to the state’s attorney…and prosecute,” Brochin said. “These people need to go to jail.”

Brochin also called for an official apology from Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake for not adequately addressing the problems that led to Grey’s death and failing to appear in public for several hours on Monday during the height of the riots.

“The mayor did anything but lead yesterday,” Brochin said.

“In my ideal world, the police commissioner resigns and the mayor gets on television and says ‘These reports came out, we didn’t bring them to light, I’m ultimately responsible, I’m accountable, and I’m sorry,'” Brochin said.

On April 24, a coalition of ministers in Baltimore also called for Batts’ resignation.

Batts has resisted pressure from community leaders to resign.

“That’s not going to happen. I’m focused on my job. I’m focused on this investigation,” Batts said in a press conference on Friday.

