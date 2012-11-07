Maryland Voters OK 'Dream Act' To Let Illegal Immigrants Pay In-State Tuition

Erin Fuchs
Photo: Flickr/openmediaboston

Maryland voters on Tuesday voted to let immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children pay  in-state tuition for college, the Baltimore Sun reports.The Maryland Dream Act applies only to young immigrants who graduate from the state’s high schools.

Maryland’s Democrat-controlled assembly approved the law last year, but critics collected enough signatures to force a referendum, The Washington Post reported.

Maryland was the first state to approve such a measure with a popular vote, according to the Post.

