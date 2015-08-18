Maryland man who visited sick children as Batman dies in car crash

A Maryland man who was known for visiting sick children while dressed up as Batman died on Sunday night after his black Lamborghini broke down on the highway, the Washington Post reports.

Lenny Robinson had been visiting children in hospitals since 2001, but became famous after a video of him being pulled over by police in full costume and driving his batmobile – a black Lamborghini- vent viral in 2012.

Robinson’s Lamborghini broke down Sunday night as he was driving home from a car show. He stopped the car partially on the fast lane to check what the problem was.

A car then hit his batmobile, which then hit him. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

In 2012, Robinson was pulled over for not having a proper licence plate, but by the end of the video, the officers are seen shaking his hand and taking pictures of him next to the Lamborghini.

Robinson lived outside of Baltimore and after building and then selling a successful commercial cleaning business, he had enough cash to buy his batmobile. He then bought the batman costume for $US5,000 and spent $US25,000 a year on toys and memorabilia that he handed out to children in hospitals, the Washington Post reported in 2012.

He became obsessed with Batman because of his son who loved the superhero when he was younger. His son sometimes came with him to hospitals dressed as Robin. Many hospitals and charities were calling him up to ask for visits.

Robinson always said the only reason he was doing it was “for the kids.”

