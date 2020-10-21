A Maryland man who was posting a BLM sign at his home allegedly shot at his pro-Trump neighbours as they were passing by and honking at him, police said

A 50-year-old Maryland man was taken into police custody for discharging a shotgun at neighbours who were passing by his home, according to WJZ-TV.

Douglas Kuhn was placing a BLM sign at his residence when his neighbours-Neal Houk and Bradley Lang- who are Trump supporters honked their horn at him from their pickup truck as they were passing by, WBAL-TV reported.

“He picked up a shotgun from near his feet and ran towards us aiming it and we got 100, 200 feet down the road, he began to fire,” Lang told WBAL-TV. “We were scared, although we were happy that he missed, the truck was missed and we were alright.”

Kuhn could potentially spend up to 100 years behind bars for this incident. On Monday, a Maryland judge ordered for him to be released on home detention, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 50-year-old Maryland resident is facing charges for firing a shotgun at his neighbours who honked their horn at him on Saturday afternoon.

The man, Douglas Kuhn, was placing a Black Lives matter sign at his residence in Kingsville, Marylandâ€” about 23 miles from Baltimoreâ€” when his neighbours passed by in their vehicle with a pro-Trump sign and honked their horn, WJZ-TV reported. Kuhn then fired his shotgun at Neal Houk and his son, according to the report.

“He reached down. He had a shotgun right there, pulled it out and pointed it right at,” Houk told WJZ-TV. “And we were in disbelief. Next thing we heard was a shotgun blast.”

NEW: A Kingsville man was arrested Saturday after police say he shot at a truck with a Trump campaign sign. https://t.co/QTCeubICHk — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) October 19, 2020

Houk and his son, Bradley Lang, escaped the incident with no injuries and dialed authorities, WBAL-TV reported.

“He picked up a shotgun from near his feet and ran towards us aiming it and we got 100, 200 feet down the road, he began to fire,” Lang told WBAL-TV. “We were scared, although we were happy that he missed, the truck was missed and we were alright.”

The duo told WBAL-TV that the honks were “a neighborly act.”

“It’s Kingsville, it’s a friendly area. Everyone honks at each other,” Lang told WBAL-TV.” We think we were hoping there could be some civility between people who support different candidates.”

According to WJZ-TV, authorities discovered a 12-gauge shotgun at Kuhn’s home and arrested him. He is facing charges including first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. The news station reported that Kuhn could potentially spend 100 years behind bars.

Maryland District Judge Philip N. Tirabassi ordered for Kuhn to be “released on home detention” on Monday, according to the Baltimore Sun. The newspaper reported that Kuhn will plea not guilty and that he told authorities prior to his arrest that “not aware of any such incident.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.