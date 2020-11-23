Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up' against Trump's refusal to concede

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said on Sunday that he’s “embarrassed” members of his own party are staying silent while President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede to Joe Biden.

“It’s time for them to stop the nonsense,” Hogan said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “It just gets more bizarre every single day, and frankly, I’m embarrassed that more people in the party aren’t speaking up.”

Hogan’s remarks come as the latest in a growing list of Republicans who are calling on the president to concede.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Another Republican is urging President Donald Trump to concede the 2020 election.

Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said on Sunday that he wishes more Republicans would speak up against Trump, who has repeatedly declined to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden as the victor.

“I have confidence that on January 20th, the president-elect is going to be sworn in,” Hogan said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But I’m not sure I could say that I’m confident that the president’s going to do the right thing.”

“We used to go supervise elections around the world. And we were the most respected country with respect to elections and now we’re beginning to look like we’re a Banana Republic,” he added. “It’s time for them to stop the nonsense. It just gets more bizarre every single day, and frankly, I’m embarrassed that more people in the party aren’t speaking up.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, says he is "embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up" regarding President Trumps' refusal to concede https://t.co/jw5Aybp5N5 #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/wFNFsPP7bJ — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020

Business Insider and Decision Desk HQ called the race for Biden on Friday, November 6. One day later, other major outlets called the election in Biden’s favour as well. But since then, Trump has repeatedly insisted that the result is not yet final.

The Trump campaign has filed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud, most of which have so far been denied, dismissed, or withdrawn.

After the results were called, a group of international election observers announced it found no instances of voter fraud. The Organisation of American States said in a preliminary statement that a team of 28 experts who observed the election across the country didn’t witness any fraud or irregularities, despite Trump’s claims.

Lawyers at firms working on Trump’s challenge efforts told the New York Times that they were worried the lawsuits they were bringing against election results are not based on evidence.

The Times also reported that the outlet contacted election officials in every state, each of which said there is no evidence that fraud influenced the presidential election.

By coming out against Trump’s attempt to derail his White House exit, Hogan joins a growing list of Republicans who are calling on the president to concede. First lady Melania Trump is one of those people, according to a CNN report on growing concerns within Trump’s inner circle.The outlet has also reported that Trump’s eldest daughter and advisor Ivanka is among those telling him to accept the results.

Meanwhile, others close to the president â€” including lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz â€” are urging him to keep fighting.

Last week, Trump appeared to concede, saying Biden “won” for the first time. But he quickly walked back those comments.

Trump lashed out at Hogan almost immediately after his remarks, calling him a RINO (Republican in name only).

Report: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Anti-Trump Hero, Paid for Flawed Coronavirus Tests from South Korea https://t.co/PHV7euutVb via @BreitbartNews. This RINO will never make the grade. Hogan is just as bad as the flawed tests he paid big money for! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.