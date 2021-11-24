Maryland’s GOP Gov. mocked Trump for endorsing a rival to succeed him. ‘I’d prefer endorsements from people who didn’t lose Maryland by 33 points’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Gov. Larry Hogan mocked Trump for endorsing a primary challenger to his preferred successor.

He said he would rather “endorsements from people who didn’t lose Maryland by 33 points.”

The jab — a reference to Trump’s poor 2020 performance in Maryland — escalates a long-running feud.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan mocked Donald Trump after the former president’s endorsed a rival to Hogan’s preferred successor.

“Personally, I’d prefer endorsements from people who didn’t lose Maryland by 33 points,” Hogan wrote on Twitter.

It came after Trump announced he was endorsing Maryland state Delegate Daniel Cox in the state’s gubernatorial primary next year.

Hogan is a moderate Republican who has long been critical of Trump and accused him of fomenting the January 6 riot.

His words seemed to be a nod to Trump’s now-infamous attack on the late Sen. John McCain’s war record, when he said of McCain’s time as a prisoner of war in Vietnam “I like people who weren’t captured.”

In a CNN interview in May, Hogan said the party had “its worst four years” during Trump’s term as president.

Trump in his endorsement of Cox described Hogan as a “RINO”, or “Republican in Name Only,” a common insult he uses for Republicans who criticize him. Logan “has been terrible for our Country and is against the America First Movement”, Trump said.

The rivalry is part of the battle to succeed Hogan, who is barred from running for governor again under Maryland’s two-term limit. The governor is backing state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schultz to succeed him.

“Secretary Shulz has done an incredible job for us for the past seven years,” Hogan said in a press conference Tuesday, local media reported. “She would make a great governor. I fully intend to get involved helping her.”

He went on to mock Cox, who has supported Trump’s bogus election fraud claims, as a “QAnon whack job.”

Trump praised Cox as a “tough lawyer and smart businessman” who fought “the Rigged Presidential Election every step of the way.”

Trump has endorsed primary rivals to Republicans who’ve criticised him, as he seeks to consolidate his hold over the GOP and stirs rumors of a 2024 bid.