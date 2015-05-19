Guy at the center of the wildly popular 'Serial' podcast just got one step closer to having his murder conviction overturned

The man at the center of the massively popular podcast “Serial” just gota bit closerto having his murder conviction overturned.

On Monday, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals granted a request to allow Adnan Syed to submit proof for why a court should reconsider his conviction for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, as Think Progress reported.

Syed claims his lawyer failed to properly defend him because she never called a witness who claims to have an alibi that would prove the then-teenager’s innocence.

That witness, Asia McClain, claims she was in the library with Syed during the time he supposedly strangled Lee to death. The podcast, a spinoff of the hit show “This American Life,” explored this potential alibi during its first show and even included a letter she wrote to Sayed saying she remembered talking to him in the library.

The Maryland Court of Special appeals remanded Syed’s case to a Baltimore trial court at his request, so it can conduct “additional fact-finding on the alibi witness issue.” Doing so, the appeals court wrote, is “in the interest of justice.”

Sayed’s case gained national attention in 2014 when the podcast “Serial” re-investigated it. While the show didn’t take a stand on Syed’s guilt or innocence, the podcast revealed many flaws in the legal foundation that resulted in Syed’s conviction. It cast doubt over whether Syed deserved to be in prison.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.