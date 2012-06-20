Maryland Cannibal's Sanity Is Being Questioned Following Arrest

Alexander Kinyua

The Morgan State University student accused of dismembering and eating his housemate is being held in a Maryland state mental hospital instead of jail.Alexander Kinyua has been transferred to Clifton T. Perkins Hospital following an indictment formally charging him with first-degree murder and assault, The Baltimore Sun reported.



His lawyers reportedly requested an evaluation of his mental state.

Kinyua had previously confessed to eating the heart of Kujoe Agyei-Kodie, a fellow student who was living with him at the time.

Police also found metal tins containing a human head and hands, which they believe belong to Agyei-Kodie.

Kinyua’s alleged act of cannibalism isn’t his first brush with the law.

In December 2011, he was barred from Morgan State’s campus after he reportedly punched holes in the ROTC cadet computer lab.

His online history reveals a man obsessed with fighting, violence, and militaristic weapons.

His radio show, dubbed Warrior Syndicate Radio, was broadcast for “warriors skilled in combat or warfare…coming together to form a syndicate learning portal for Warrior Clans.”

Kinyua is currently being held without bond, according to The Baltimore Sun.

