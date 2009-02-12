Maryland Assembly Lifts Ban On Facebook, Keeps Ban On MySpace

It looks like Michael Wolff isn’t the only one who thinks MySpace (NWS) is populated by no one but “cretins.”

Last week we learned that the Maryland General Assembly — ostensibly worried about “viruses,” but we suspect attempting to keep lawmakers from goofing off — banned MySpace (NWS) and Facebook. Now, courtesy of blogger Judd Legum, we learn that Maryland is lifting the Facebook ban.

But Maryland is keeping its ban on MySpace.

More evidence that the prevailing thinking is Facebook is respectable and for serious people, while MySpace is perceived as seedy and better avoided by professionals. Of course, just because everyone thinks something doesn’t make it true — a lot of sordid stuff goes down on Facebook as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.