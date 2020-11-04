Maryland 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Bartie Scott

Maryland has voted Democratic in nine of the last 12 presidential elections, reliably serving as a mainstay of the Democratic candidate’s electoral vote count. The state is not home to any competitive down-ballot races in the House, Senate, or for governor.

Control over Maryland’s state government is split: the governorship is held by a Republican while the Democrats hold both chambers of the state legislature. In Congress, Maryland’s delegation is majority Democratic, with Democrats holding nine of ten congressional seats. The state has 10 electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be competitive.

