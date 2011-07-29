This Former Bikini Model Will Race In The NASCAR Nationwide Series Next Month

Photo: www.maryeveracing.com

Maryeve Dufault is set to become the first Canadian woman to race in the NASCAR Nationwide series next month at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.The 29-year-old Dufault used to model for Hawaiian Tropic, and was one of “Barker’s Beauties” on The Price Is Right.



“In the past, I’ve used the money I earned from modelling and photo shoots to buy tires and other things I needed to go racing,” she told the Toledo Blade in May.

Dufault grew up in Quebec, and has raced anything with wheels — motocross, snowmobiles, motorcycles, go-karts, and more — since she was young.

“Sure, some people think it is crazy, but I know where my heart is. I’m a race car driver, and I want to be known first for what I accomplish on the track,” she said.

She’s also done stunt work for the film Fast Girl, played in the 2005 Lingerie Bowl, and appeared in Maxim.

She’ll make her NASCAR debut on August 20.

Click here to read the entire Toledo Blade story.

