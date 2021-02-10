Mary Wilson, co-founding member of the Supremes, dies

Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson died Monday night, according to publicist Jay Schwartz.

Wilson’s music career was defined by 12 No. 1 hit singles during the 1960s, and the Supremes are considered one of Motown’s major acts.

She was a “trendsetter who broke down social, racial, and gender barriers,” Schwartz said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mary Wilson, one of the co-founding members of the Supremes, died Monday night, her publicist told multiple outlets. She was 76.

Wilson “passed away suddenly” while in her Henderson, Nevada, home, publicist Jay Schwartz said in a statement to CNN.

She was a “trendsetter who broke down social, racial, and gender barriers,” Schwartz, also a close friend of Wilson’s, said.

Along with Wilson, the Supremes was made up of members Diana Ross and Florence Ballard. The singing group has for years been recognised as one of the biggest acts signed by the Motown Records music label.

“I was always proud of Mary,” Motown founder Berry Gordy said in a statement to NPR. “She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of the Supremes. Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed.”

The group’s music career was marked by wild success in the 1960s. The Supremes released popular hits still recognised today like “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “Where Did Our Love Go,” and “Baby Love.”

Throughout the 1960s, the group scored 12 No. 1 hit singles, CNN reported.

Wilson’s career began in 1959, when she joined a group called the Primettes. Eventually, the group changed its name to the Supremes.

“Their influence not only carries on in contemporary R&B, soul and pop, they also helped pave the way for mainstream success by Black artists across all genres,” Schwartz’s statement said, according to CNN.

Beyond her successful music career, Wilson was also recognised as an author and humanitarian, Schwartz said in his statement.

“Wilson used her fame and flair to promote a diversity of humanitarian efforts including ending hunger, raising HIV/AIDS awareness and encouraging world peace,” the publicist said.

Early Tuesday, Ross on Twitter said she had learned of Wilson’s death that day and expressed her condolences.

“I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you Mary’s family, I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together ‘The Supremes’ will live on, in our hearts,” Ross tweeted.

I just woke up to this news , my condolences to you Mary's family ,I am reminded that each day is a gift ,I have so many wonderful memories of our time together "The Supremes " will live on ,in our hearts ???? — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) February 9, 2021

Because of coronavirus health restrictions, funeral services will be restricted to family and close friends, her publicist said.

The cause of death had not been determined Tuesday, a representative from the Clark County Coroner’s Office told Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.