Mary Tyler Moore is reportedly in grave condition at a hospital

TMZ reports that actress Mary Tyler Moore is in grave condition at a Connecticut hospital, where her family is gathered to “say goodbye,” according to the outlet.

Moore was the TV icon of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and appeared on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

She has reportedly suffered from diabetes and underwent brain surgery in 2011.

More coming as this story develops…

