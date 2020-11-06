Mary Trump says President Donald Trump is likely 'desperate' right now as he has 'no one to bail him out'

MSNBC Mary Trump on MSNBC on Thursday November 5, 2020, as presidential election results came in.

President Donald Trump’s niece said that he is likely “desperate” as presidential election results show him behind in the race.

Mary Trump said on MSNBC on Thursday that “he’s flailing and there’s literally nothing he can do legitimately except to watch this play out helplessly.”

She is a fierce critic of her uncle, and published a book earlier this year alleging that he is unfit to govern,

She spoke after Trump gave a speech repeating his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

She said: “The leader of a country trying desperately to delegitimize an election. It’s obscene, and somebody’s got to step in and try to stop it.”

Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, said that her uncle is likely “desperate” as vote counting in the presidential election showed him behind in the race.

She spoke on MSNBC’s “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell” on Thursday.

It came after Trump gave a speech claiming, without evidence, that he was only behind because of fraudulent votes. He repeated his false claims that he had actually won already, despite no winner having been called.

Mary Trump said: “Donald has never been in this place before where there’s nobody to bail him out, there’s nobody to buy him out. He’s desperate, he’s flailing and there’s literally nothing he can do legitimately except to watch this play out helplessly.”

â€³This wasn’t just Donald obfuscating or lying. This was Donald talking about an attempted coup. The leader of a country trying desperately to delegitimize an election. It’s obscene, and somebody’s got to step in and try to stop it.”

You can watch some of her interview here:

“This was Donald talking about an attempted coup. The leader of a country trying desperately to delegitimize an election. It’s obscene and somebody’s got to step in and stop him,” Mary Trump says about WH statements today by President Trump. pic.twitter.com/xD4XvCxDhX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 6, 2020

Mary Trump, a clinical physiologist, has been an outspoken critic of her uncle, and this year published a tell-all book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

She said on MSNBC that her uncle’s remarks gave a good indication of what he will continue to say, “especially if the Republican leadership continues to do nothing.”

Some Republican figures criticised Trump after his speech, but others backed him up after one of his sons claimed on Twitter that too few were defending him.

Mary Trump tweeted early on Friday morning: ‘This is what it looks like when a loser loses.”

This is what it looks like when a loser loses. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 5, 2020

Biden’s lead grew in the hours following Mary Trump’s interview on Thursday. You can follow Insider’s live results coverage here.

