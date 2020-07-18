Trump spent Friday evening mad online about a new tell-all book from his niece Mary Trump

US President Donald Trump said Friday that his niece, Mary Trump, is saying “untruthful things” about him and his deceased parents.

In a series of tweets, the president said Mary Trump was a “seldom seen niece” who “violated her NDA.”

The president’s outburst came after his niece began granting interviews about her now book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

On Thursday, Mary Trump told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that she heard the president use the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs.

“Yeah, of course, I did,” she said when asked if she heard Trump use racial slurs. “I don’t think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today.”

The president of the United States attacked his niece in a series of tweets on Friday, claiming that she’s a liar but also that she’s revealing information that violates a non-disclosure agreement.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, President Trump spent Friday evening apparently mad, online, about a new book from his niece Mary Trump.

Describing her as a “seldom seen niece who knows little about me,” Trump accused his relative of saying “untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!)” – despite the purportedly minimal contact – “and me,” he tweeted. The president also claimed that his niece “violated her NDA.”

On Thursday, Mary Trump appeared on MSNBC to discuss her new tell-all work, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” Nearly one million copies of the book have already been sold.

In the appearance, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asked her if she had ever heard her uncle, Donald Trump, use the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs.

“Yeah, of course, I did,” she responded. “I don’t think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today.”

On Friday, she responded to the president’s “seldom seen” attack by noting that her ratings on MSNBC beat the ratings of his June town hall event on Fox News.

5.23 million v. 5.11 million#seldomseen???? — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) July 18, 2020

The White House has both denied Trump’s use of the racial slurs and the contents of the book.

