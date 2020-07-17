Donald Trump personally used the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs, claims niece Mary Trump, expanding on allegation that they were common in her family

MSNBC MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow interviewing Mary Trump on July 16.

Mary Trump told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday that she witnessed her uncle, President Donald Trump, use the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs.

“Of course I did,” the president’s niece told Maddow. “And I don’t think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today.”

It followed a more general claim that such terms were commonly used in the Trump family which did not make clear whether Donald Trump took part.

Mary Trump has released a memoir which describes decades of Trump family dysfunction. The White House has denied that the claims in the book are true.

She is “growing up, it was sort of normal to hear them use the N-word or use anti-Semitic expressions.”

Mary Trump tells @Maddow she's heard President Trump use anti-Semitic slurs and the N-word: "I don't think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today." Watch the full interview tonight on @Maddow at 9 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/7Wbxu8SKAY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 16, 2020

Maddow asked her if she had specifically witnessed her uncle using the expressions, and Mary Trump said that she had.

“Of course I did,” the president’s niece replied. “And I don’t think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today.”

Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” was released earlier in July following attempts by the Trump family to block it.

In the book, Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, describes decades of dysfunction in her family which she claims left her uncle psychologically scarred. She says he has personality traits so toxic a second term with him in office would herald the “end of American democracy.”

The White House has dismissed the book’s claims as false.

A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mary Trump’s claim on Thursday, which is not included in the book.

Trump has long been accused of deliberately stirring racial grievance as an election strategy. Former employees, including his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, have alleged that the president made racist remarks in private.

Allies of the president have defended him against the charge, with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson in July, as quoted by Politico, claiming the president had fought for “Jews and blacks to be included in the clubs that were trying to exclude them.”

