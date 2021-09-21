Mary Trump called her uncle a ‘loser’ for suing her over a story that revealed his tax returns, saying he’s acting out of desperation

A composite image of Mary Trump and former President Donald Trump. St Martin’s Press/Getty Images

Mary Trump called Donald Trump a “fucking loser” over a lawsuit he filed against her and The New York Times.

The former president claimed she and The Times hatched an “insidious plot” to get his tax returns.

Mary Trump told The Daily Beast her uncle was acting in “desperation” and “the walls are closing in.”

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Mary Trump called her uncle, former President Donald Trump, a “fucking loser” after he filed a lawsuit against her and The New York Times over an investigation into his tax returns.

Mary Trump told The Daily Beast “I think he is a fucking loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can.

“It’s desperation. The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he’ll try and change the subject.”

Trump is suing her, The Times, and three Times reporters over the 18-month investigation into Trump’s finances, which won the reporters a Pulitzer Prize.

Trump filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in Dutchess County, New York. In it, he claimed that Mary Trump and The Times came up with an “insidious plot” to obtain his tax records for the article.

Mary Trump has been an outspoken critic of her uncle, and wrote a book critical of him.

She recently told Insider’s Joshua Zitser that her uncle was a “fascist.”

A New York Times spokesperson told Insider’s Sarah Al-Arshani: “The Times’s coverage of Donald Trump’s taxes helped inform citizens through meticulous reporting on a subject of overriding public interest. This lawsuit is an attempt to silence independent news organizations and we plan to vigorously defend against it.”