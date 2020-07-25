Mary Trump's tell-all book about Donald Trump likely outsold his 'Art of the Deal' in just a week

AP

Mary Trump’s book about Donald Trump has sold over 1.3 million copies during its first week of release.

That number likely puts it ahead of lifetime sales of Trump’s 1987 book “Art of the Deal,” which reportedly sold 1.1 million copies as of 2016.

The Trump family tried and failed to prevent the release of Mary Trump’s book, saying she was under a nondisclosure agreement.

During its first week, Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her uncle, Donald Trump, has sold over 1.3 million copies across all formats, the publisher, Simon & Schuster, said a statement.

“Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” discusses the Trump family as a whole, with Mary Trump writing about how the president’s childhood and parents led him to be the divisive leader he is today.

The book makes a number of shocking claims, including that Donald Trump cheated on his SAT by having someone else take the exam.

The book will be receiving a 17th printing because of high demand, bringing the total of hardcover copies to 1.35 million. The Los Angeles Times reported that the book set a first-day-sales record for Simon & Schuster.

This hardcover book has likely done better in hardcover sales than Donald Trump’s most popular book “Trump: The Art of the Deal.”

Trump has claimed that that book is “the best-selling business book of all time.”

As of 2016, the book has sold 1.1 million copies since its release in 1987, CBS News reported, citing a source familiar with the book’s sales.

Donald Trump’s brother tried to ban the release of the book, arguing it was an “attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family,” a person familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

It’s not uncommon for tell-all books about the Trump administration to have strong first-week sales.

“The Room Where It Happened” – the memoir by former national-security adviser John Bolton – sold 780,000 copies its first week in production.

