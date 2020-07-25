Mary Trump's tell-all book about Donald Trump likely outsold his 'Art of the Deal' in just a week

- Mary Trump’s book about Donald Trump has sold over 1.3 million copies during its first week of release.
- That number likely puts it ahead of lifetime sales of Trump’s 1987 book “Art of the Deal,” which reportedly sold 1.1 million copies as of 2016.
- The Trump family tried and failed to prevent the release of Mary Trump’s book, saying she was under a nondisclosure agreement.
During its first week, Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her uncle, Donald Trump, has sold over 1.3 million copies across all formats, the publisher, Simon & Schuster, said a statement.
“Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” discusses the Trump family as a whole, with Mary Trump writing about how the president’s childhood and parents led him to be the divisive leader he is today.
The book makes a number of shocking claims, including that Donald Trump cheated on his SAT by having someone else take the exam.
The book will be receiving a 17th printing because of high demand, bringing the total of hardcover copies to 1.35 million. The Los Angeles Times reported that the book set a first-day-sales record for Simon & Schuster.
This hardcover book has likely done better in hardcover sales than Donald Trump’s most popular book “Trump: The Art of the Deal.”
Trump has claimed that that book is “the best-selling business book of all time.”
As of 2016, the book has sold 1.1 million copies since its release in 1987, CBS News reported, citing a source familiar with the book’s sales.
Donald Trump’s brother tried to ban the release of the book, arguing it was an “attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family,” a person familiar with the matter told The New York Times.
It’s not uncommon for tell-all books about the Trump administration to have strong first-week sales.
“The Room Where It Happened” – the memoir by former national-security adviser John Bolton – sold 780,000 copies its first week in production.
