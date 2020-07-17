Mary Trump slams Ivanka in new interview: 'She doesn't do anything'

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Ivanka Trump

When it comes to any notion of Ivanka Trump as a “moderating influence” on her father, Mary Trump just isn’t having it.

“I think she’s the one who disproves that on an almost-daily basis,” Mary, President Trump’s niece, told The Washington Post in a new interview.

“She doesn’t do anything,” Mary said. “She spouts bromides on social media, but either she tries to have an impact and fails, or just isn’t interested in having an impact.”

“I can’t think of one thing she’s done to show that she’s moderate or a moderating influence.”

Mary Trump did not mince words when asked about President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, during a Washington Post interview published Thursday.

Mary, President Trump’s niece and the author of the scathing tell-all book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” was asked by White House reporter Ashley Parker on how Ivanka is sometimes perceived as a moderating influence on her father.

The notion of Ivanka as a counter balance to President Trump’s more authoritarian and impulsive instincts goes back to 2017, when a series of stories were published about her private disapproval of various decisions coming from her dad.

Ivanka is one of the most prominent White House staffers, being placed centre stage on issues like paid family leave and more nebulous policy portfolio items like “entrepreneurship.”

Sometimes Ivanka’s outsize role gets mocked, like when she was dispatched by her father to work the room at the G-20 summit in 2019.

Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).

The video is released by French Presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/TJ0LULCzyQ — Parham Ghobadi (@BBCParham) June 29, 2019

For all of the stories featuring anonymous sources on Ivanka’ so-called moderating influence, she has rarely broken with him on the record in much detail.

