Mary Trump blasts the president for calling fallen soldiers 'losers' and 'suckers'

ABC News/YouTube/Getty Images President Donald Trump (R) and his niece Mary Trump (L).

President Donald Trump’s niece slammed him for reportedly disparaging fallen soldiers and calling them “losers” and “suckers.”

In explaining the reason for skipping a 2018 ceremony outside Paris to honour Americans who died at war, Trump called the service members buried there “losers” and “suckers,” according to a report from The Atlantic.

Trump’s niece Mary said in a tweet that her dad – the president’s brother – served in the National Guard.

Mary Trump, the niece to President Donald Trump, fired at her uncle on Friday for referring to fallen soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.”

A new report from The Atlantic said that the president privately attempted to justify to aides the reason for his cancelled visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018.

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” Trump said of the trip, according to The Atlantic. In a different conversation related to the trip, Trump referred to fallen Marines as “suckers,” The Atlantic reported.

The comments received blowback from major political figures, including his Democratic rival Joe Biden and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Mary Trump was among his sharpest critics.

“In addition to serving in the Nat’l Guard my dad was a professional pilot at the dawn of the jet age. His brother Donald and his father Fred thought he was a loser and a sucker,” Mary tweeted Friday. “To those of you who have loved, served, and sacrificed for our countryâ€”you are in very good company.”

Trump, who spent four years portraying himself as a staunch supporter of the military, denied having made these remarks.

“I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES,” Trump tweeted. “This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!”

….John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES. This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

News reports in the past revealed that the president has a history of disparaging those serving and finding ways to avoid being drafted in the military.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

