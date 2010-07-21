SEC Chief: The Bulk Of Financial Meltdown Cases Are Yet To Come

It sounds as though Chris Whalen was correct.



This morning on Squawk Box, the Instituational Risk Analytics chief argued that the reason the SEC settled with Goldman was to free itself up for more cases in the pipeline.

And, well, Mary Schapiro, head of the SEC, just said the same thing in front of a house committe, according to ForexLive.

Wall Street may not be out of the woods just yet.

