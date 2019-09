Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker is better than anybody at summarizing the state of the technology business through slideshow presentations.



She’s about to do it again at the Web 2.0 summit in San Francisco.

Here’s her latest presentation, which you can also download from Slideshare.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.