We Got Our Hands On Mary Meeker's Awesome Presentation On The State Of The Web - From 1996!

Nicholas Carlson

Every year, Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker puts together a presentation on the state of the Web.

Meeker is a former analyst for Morgan Stanley, and her decks are always a handy guide to where things are going.

So, when a source told us he had a copy of Meeker’s first report on the Internet — from way back in 1996 — we begged him to send it.

Unlike Meeker’s decks, “The Internet Report,” is a 322 page text-heavy PDF.

We’ve gone through it, pulled all the charts, pulled some quotes, and re-arranged it all into a Meeker-style deck — one from 1996.

Now check out screenshots of what the Web actually looked like in 1996

PRESENTING: This Is What The Internet Looked Like In 1996

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.