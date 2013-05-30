ATTENTION, AMERICA: Here's A Powerful Presentation On Our Desperate Need For Immigration Reform

KPCBKleiner Perkins partner and former analyst Mary Meeker is best known for her presentations on the state of the Web.
But over the past couple years, she has expanded her interests beyond tech companies to look at more macro issues.
Today, at the D Conference, Meeker gave a presentation on a hot button issue in the tech industry: immigration.
Called “Immigration In America & The Growing Shortage Of High-Skilled Workers,” it first demonstrates how America’s economy became mighty thanks to immigrant workers. Then it explains how everything will soon fall apart if we don’t reform our national intake system soon.
