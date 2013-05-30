ATTENTION, AMERICA: Here's A Powerful Presentation On Our Desperate Need For Immigration Reform

KPCBKleiner Perkins partner and former analyst Mary Meeker is best known for her presentations on the state of the Web.



But over the past couple years, she has expanded her interests beyond tech companies to look at more macro issues.

Today, at the D Conference, Meeker gave a presentation on a hot button issue in the tech industry: immigration.

Called “Immigration In America & The Growing Shortage Of High-Skilled Workers,” it first demonstrates how America’s economy became mighty thanks to immigrant workers. Then it explains how everything will soon fall apart if we don’t reform our national intake system soon.

Meeker On Immigration Page 01 Meeker On Immigration Page 02 Meeker On Immigration Page 03 Meeker On Immigration Page 04 Meeker On Immigration Page 05 Meeker On Immigration Page 06 Meeker On Immigration Page 07 Meeker On Immigration Page 08 Meeker On Immigration Page 09 Meeker On Immigration Page 10 Meeker On Immigration Page 11 Meeker On Immigration Page 12 Meeker On Immigration Page 13 Meeker On Immigration Page 14 Meeker On Immigration Page 15 Meeker On Immigration Page 16 Meeker On Immigration Page 17 Meeker On Immigration Page 18 Meeker On Immigration Page 19 Meeker On Immigration Page 20 Meeker On Immigration Page 21 Meeker On Immigration Page 22 Meeker On Immigration Page 23 Meeker On Immigration Page 24 Meeker On Immigration Page 25 Meeker On Immigration Page 26 Meeker On Immigration Page 27 Meeker On Immigration Page 28 Meeker On Immigration Page 29 Meeker On Immigration Page 30 Meeker On Immigration Page 31 Meeker On Immigration Page 32 Meeker On Immigration Page 33 Meeker On Immigration Page 34 Meeker On Immigration Page 35 Meeker On Immigration Page 36 Meeker On Immigration Page 37 Meeker On Immigration Page 38 Meeker On Immigration Page 39 Meeker On Immigration Page 40 Meeker On Immigration Page 41 Meeker On Immigration Page 42 Meeker On Immigration Page 43 Meeker On Immigration Page 44 Meeker On Immigration Page 45 Meeker On Immigration Page 46 Meeker On Immigration Page 47 Meeker On Immigration Page 48 Meeker On Immigration Page 49 Meeker On Immigration Page 50 Meeker On Immigration Page 51 Meeker On Immigration Page 52 Meeker On Immigration Page 53 Meeker On Immigration Page 54 Meeker On Immigration Page 55 Meeker On Immigration Page 56 Meeker On Immigration Page 57 Meeker On Immigration Page 58 Meeker On Immigration Page 59 Meeker On Immigration Page 60 Meeker On Immigration Page 61 Meeker On Immigration Page 62 Meeker On Immigration Page 63 Meeker On Immigration Page 64 Meeker On Immigration Page 65 Meeker On Immigration Page 66 Meeker On Immigration Page 67 Meeker On Immigration Page 68 Meeker On Immigration Page 69 Meeker On Immigration Page 70 Meeker On Immigration Page 71 Meeker On Immigration Page 72 Meeker On Immigration Page 73 Meeker On Immigration Page 74 Meeker On Immigration Page 75 Meeker On Immigration Page 76 Meeker On Immigration Page 77 Meeker On Immigration Page 78 Meeker On Immigration Page 79 Meeker On Immigration Page 80 Meeker On Immigration Page 81 Meeker On Immigration Page 82 Meeker On Immigration Page 83 Meeker On Immigration Page 84 Meeker On Immigration Page 85 Meeker On Immigration Page 86 Meeker On Immigration Page 87 Meeker On Immigration Page 88 Meeker On Immigration Page 89 Meeker On Immigration Page 90 Meeker On Immigration Page 91 Meeker On Immigration Page 92 Meeker On Immigration Page 93 Meeker On Immigration Page 94 Meeker On Immigration Page 95 Meeker On Immigration Page 96 Meeker On Immigration Page 97

