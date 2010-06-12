Mary Meeker's Amazing Internet Presentation

Mary Meeker continues to update her excellent presentation on Internet trends.



The latest version, which Mary gave this week at the CM Summit in New York, features insights into mobile, online advertising, ecommerce, cloud computing, and communications.

Some key points:

The iPad is one of the fastest-selling gadgets of all time (1mm in 28 days)

Android smartphone shipments almost now equal iPhone shipments (Apple’s app leverage may disappear fast)

Global 3G wireless penetration just hit 20%, which is usually the inflection point to very rapid growth

Mobile app and search usage is up 2X year over year

iPad Internet usage is more similar to desktop usage than smartphone usage (more pageviews)

Japan shows the potential for mobile advertising: Japan mobile ad spending now $11/user, up from $1 per user six years ago.

Japan shows potential for mobile commerce: 19% of Rakutan’s sales now from mobile.

Click to full screen and enjoy…

MS Internet Trends 060710



