Mary Meeker's stunning 2015 presentation on the state of the web

Every year, Mary Meeker of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers puts together a massive presentation about the state of the web.
In the report, she usually nails the biggest trends happening in digital as well as identifying the most important up-and-coming startups.
The former analyst and venture capitalist just released her report for 2015, which we’ve republished in full here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.