Every year, former analyst and venture capitalist Mary Meeker releases an in-depth look at the state of the web. The Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers partner also hints at up-and-coming startups and uncovers digital trends with an array of surprising stats.

This morning, she released it at Re/code’s CodeCon conference. We’ve uploaded it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.