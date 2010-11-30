Morgan Stanley's Legendary Tech Analyst Mary Meeker Moving To Kleiner Perkins

Kleiner Perkins just poached Mary Meeker, Morgan Stanley’s star tech analyst, says CNBC, citing WSJ.



Meeker has been a huge name since the .com days, and every year comes out with a hugely influential report/overview of the industry.

This year, her report made a huge splash – as usual. And it looks like that one will be her last, as she’s finally trading in her brokerage-analyst spikes for a role at Kleiner Perkins, Silicon Valley’s most successful venture capital firm.

We don’t know if she’ll move out west and leave New York, where she’s now located, but this is great news for her.

