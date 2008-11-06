Mary Meeker's Web 2.0 Presentation

Morgan Stanley analyst Mary Meeker provides an excellent industry overview every year at Web 2.0. Below is the presentation she gave this afternoon (easiest to view by clicking the icon at the bottom right of the player, which makes it a full screen).



Bottom line? Economy bleak. Online ad outlook bleak. Inventory glut bleak. Mobile, video, social networking, and other “undermonetized” platforms less bleak. Eventually, dollars will follow eyeballs online and improved targeting will drive CPMs back up. 3G at tipping point. Amazon strong. A handful of companies should survive.

Mary Meeker Web 2.0 Presentation



View SlideShare presentation or Upload your own.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.