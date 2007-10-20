Mary Meeker on Technology/Internet: Key Points

Morgan Stanley’s Mary Meeker gave an excellent overview of the state of tech and Internet sector at Web 2.0. This high-level perspective is Mary’s forte, and she’s really good at it. Full presentation here. Some interesting points below:

A People-Driven Medium:

Consumer IP traffic should surpass enterprise for first time in 2008

IP traffic should double every two years through 2011 (high def video)

Huge potential for Mobile, but…

10% of 3.2 billion global mobile subs now on 3G or better.

91% of mobile users keep handset within 1 meter reach 24/7

Control freak incumbent carriers still getting in the way….

US now only small portion of vast global market

70% of PCs outside US

86% of Internet users outside US

Emerging market users growing 30%+, US 3%

Non-US mobile users: 92% of global market

China Internet market capitalisation now $50 billion, up from $5 5 years ago

Macro Enterprise Spending May Be Turning Up

Web 2.0 technology to drive next big corporate purchasing cycle

Corporate technology spending shows signs of accelerating

Productivity gains may be on upswing again.

Recession Could Have Major Impact

Don’t underestimate importance of sub-prime problems.

Average GDP growth forecasts already cut to 2% from 3% over just 4 months

Only good news: US share of global GDP has declined to 19%

Online Advertising/Commerce

Ads: 26% growth Y/Y., still only 10% of total

Commerce: 19% growth y/y, still only 4% of total

Online music: +107% y/y, 11% of total (global)

YouTube

208 million global users, up 185% year over year

21 billion minutes, up 335%

Skype

220 million users, up 94%

About 7% of wireless users, 5% of wireline.

Update on Future Morgan Stanley Banking Clients

Compelling pitches for many of them, including Facebook, Joost, Demand Media, and Slide.

Technology Investing Still Winner-Take-All

2% of public companies create 100% of the wealth.

