Mary Meeker's Awesome Mobile Internet Presentation

In further preparation for our spring conference tomorrow, we’re dusting off a great presentation Morgan Stanley analyst Mary Meeker gave at Web 2.0 Summit last fall.

The presentation is focused on the Mobile Internet, which, not coincidentally, is the focus of our conference.

We were going to put together our own mobile deck, but then we remembered that Mary had already put together an excellent one.  So we’re just going to share hers instead.

We’ve excerpted the mobile highlights from Mary’s presentation in the slides below, along with some of our own commentary.  Mary’s entire presentation is also embedded below the highlights, courtesy of Morgan Stanley.  The section on Mobile starts on page 28. 

The bottom line?  Apple, Google, and Facebook are going to win big.  RIM will lose.  Foursquare hadn’t arrived on the scene yet, so we don’t know what Mary’s thinking would be about that.  (We’re going to grill Fourquare CEO Dennis Crowley at 9am, though, so we’ll be able to form our own conclusions…)

Mary Meeker’s Internet Presentation 2009

Mobile will be bigger than you think

Mobile usage will explode, carriers will get crushed

It's the next huge computing wave!

Each new cycle spawns ~10X more gadgets

Mobile adoption curve far steeper than desktop

Apple's iPhone is becoming THE mobile platform, Google might threaten eventually, RIM dying

iPhone/iTouch growing faster than any gadgets in history

Mobile Internet usage goes bonkers with iPhone

Social networking is the IDEAL mobile application

Look at what has happened to mobile social networking in Japan

Apple is breaking down the walled garden, unleashing developers

Once the carriers' walled garden is breached, carriers become dumb pipes

Japan's mobile industry shows us where we're headed

In Japan, data services (carriers) a smaller percentage of mobile revenue

Ecommerce is growing, as are premium subscription services.

Note how small ads are, though. The prospects for mobile advertising are way overhyped.

Mobile commerce growing in Japan (but still not huge)

The mobile model is different: On the desktop, companies pay...

In mobile, users pay...

Again, this bodes poorly for mobile advertising.

Carriers will be crushed by bandwidth demand...and they'll become dumb pipes.

Mobile data usage is exploding, swamping carriers

AT&T's mobile traffic is up 50X in three years!

Once again, the bottom line:

