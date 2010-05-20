Mary Meeker's Awesome Mobile Internet Presentation

In further preparation for our spring conference tomorrow, we’re dusting off a great presentation Morgan Stanley analyst Mary Meeker gave at Web 2.0 Summit last fall.



The presentation is focused on the Mobile Internet, which, not coincidentally, is the focus of our conference.

We were going to put together our own mobile deck, but then we remembered that Mary had already put together an excellent one. So we’re just going to share hers instead.

We’ve excerpted the mobile highlights from Mary’s presentation in the slides below, along with some of our own commentary. Mary’s entire presentation is also embedded below the highlights, courtesy of Morgan Stanley. The section on Mobile starts on page 28.

The bottom line? Apple, Google, and Facebook are going to win big. RIM will lose. Foursquare hadn’t arrived on the scene yet, so we don’t know what Mary’s thinking would be about that. (We’re going to grill Fourquare CEO Dennis Crowley at 9am, though, so we’ll be able to form our own conclusions…)

Check out Mary’s mobile highlights here >



Mary Meeker’s Internet Presentation 2009



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.