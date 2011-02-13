Mary Meeker's Latest Amazing Presentation About The Future Of Tech

Former Morgan Stanley analyst Mary Meeker, now at Kleiner Perkins, is famous for her amazing slideshow presentations about the future of the Internet, the rise of mobile computing, and new business models.



Here’s her latest presentation, which, according to TechCrunch, she’ll be delivering today with Matt Murphy at a Google event.

You can also download or embed it here at Slideshare.

Inside: Some amazing charts about the rise of the iPad, mobile tech, advertising, apps, and virtual goods.

