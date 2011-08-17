This Great-Grandmother Might Lose Her Home Due To a $1000 Loan From A Predatory Lender

Photo: Facebook

Mary Lee Ward is not your typical victim of subprime lenders. She was targeted, lied to, defrauded, and Friday, the 82-year-old Brooklyn great-grandmother faces eviction, again.According to The Daily News, when Ward needed money in 1995 for a lawyer to help her keep her great-granddaughter from being put up for adoption, she took up an offer on a flier in her mailbox.



The advertisement from Delta Funding offered a subprime loan of $82,000 against her one-family home on Tompkins Ave.

Ward signed the contract, received just $1,000, and has been battling to keep her home ever since.

In 1999, Delta Funding was sued by the feds for specifically targeting minority women and sent a letter to Ward in 2001 saying they were cancelling the loan.

That never happened and in 2007 Delta went bankrupt. Since then her loan has passed from one bank to the next and was most recently bought by 768 Dean Inc. at auction last September.

Her next face to face fight against eviction comes this Friday and locals are trying to muster all the support they can for their long-time neighbour.

“There is no way I’m going to leave this place. Not alive,” Ward told The Daily News. “This is my home for 44 years. I’ve put everything into it.”

Ward’s $82,000 loan now totals $200,000.

