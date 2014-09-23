A Democratic Senator Helped Out With A Keg Stand At A College Football Tailgate

One of the most vulnerable Democratic senators up for re-election this fall saw an opportunity to get a leg — or two — up on her Republican rival this weekend.

Sen. Mary Landrieu (D-Louisiana) helped a college student perform a keg stand Saturday during a tailgate ahead of LSU football’s game against Mississippi State.

Roll Call was on the scene and caught this photo of Landrieu:

According to Roll Call’s dispatch, Landrieu was called on to partake in the age-old tradition herself. She declined, but offered to lend a hand by holding the spigot for the college student.

“They tried to get me to do it,” Landrieu told the publication. “His father was there, so I felt OK about it.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Cassidy, who is considered Landrieu’s main rival in a crowded field, also stopped by the tailgate Saturday. However, there were no reports of Cassidy partaking in keg stands, beer pong, flip cup, or other drinking games.

Landrieu’s race is one of the most closely watched in the country, as Republicans are trying to take control of the Senate. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote on Election Day, the race will move to a Dec. 6 runoff between the two candidates who earn the highest percentage of the vote.

A recent average of polls of the race put Cassidy up 5.6 points in a theoretical head-to-head race, which is considered the most likely outcome. One of those polls, from Fox News, showed Cassidy leading 44-17 among voters under the age of 35.

