The Girly Mansion Of Late Cosmetics Titan Mary Kay Is For Sale In Texas

Meredith Galante
mary kay house, dallas, $3.3 million

Photo: Realtor.com

The Dallas home of Mary Kate Ash, the late cosmetics queen who started Mary Kay, has hit the market at $3.3 million, according to Realtor.com.The home was first listed in 2007 at $5.7 million, but was taken off until recently when it was re-listed at its reduced price.

The massive 11,874 square-foot home features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, seven fireplaces, a wine cellar and an elevator.

The home has very well manicured gardens.

It reminds us of a palace.

The pool is great for swimming laps. Then, after your workout, relax in the hot tub.

Every detail of this house, from the window panes to the columns, is flawless.

Let's take a look inside

The main foyer really impresses you upon entering.

Naturally, the bathroom is awesome, perfect for the cosmetic queen.

Another view of the bathroom.

The master bedroom has very high ceilings, a beautiful chandelier and plenty of room for lounging.

The library has beautiful dark wood built-in bookshelves.

The living room has a bit of an odd set up, with the two couches facing back-to-back and the piano in the middle.

Here's another shot of how the room is sectioned off.

We love the cabinets in the kitchen. It looks as if there is a lot of storage space.

The hallways have very pretty archways.

The dining room has a lot of floor space, and lets in a lot of natural light.

