The Girly Mansion Of Late Cosmetics Titan Mary Kay Is For Sale In Texas

Photo: Realtor.com

The Dallas home of Mary Kate Ash, the late cosmetics queen who started Mary Kay, has hit the market at $3.3 million, according to Realtor.com.The home was first listed in 2007 at $5.7 million, but was taken off until recently when it was re-listed at its reduced price.



The massive 11,874 square-foot home features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, seven fireplaces, a wine cellar and an elevator.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.