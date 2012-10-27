Mary-Kate Olsen Finally Comments On Her Relationship With Nicolas Sarkozy's Brother

Photo: YouTube

Mary-Kate Olsen is a former child star and budding fashion designer. But lately, she’s been making headlines for her relationship with Nicolas Sarkozy’s half-brother, Olivier. The press is interested in their age different (he’s 42, she’s 26), and opulent vacations and apartments.



In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Olsen commented on the relationship for the first time.

“”Everyone has an opinion,” Mary-Kate told the paper. “I find it’s better to focus on what’s in front of you and to keep putting one foot in front of the other.”

Mary-Kate and her twin sister, Ashley, were honored by the WSJ for their contributions to fashion.

In addition to his famous sibling and girlfriend, Olivier has made a name for himself as a successful banker.

He and Olsen are rumoured to have moved in together in a New York City townhouse.

DON’T MISS: Tory Burch’s Legal Battle With Her Ex Just Got Even Uglier >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.