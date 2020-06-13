Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017, in New York City.

Twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are best known for their joint role as Michelle Tanner on “Full House” and for being veritable fashion icons.

They also design ready-to-wear clothing, handbags, and accessories for their fashion brand, The Row.

From their time as child stars to the fashion moguls they are today, the Olsen twins have sported a number of iconic looks over the years.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories .

From their time playing the role of Michelle Tanner on “Full House” to sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have made a name for themselves as designers, actresses, and veritable fashion icons.

From the 1990s up until today, the Olsen twins’ style has evolved. However, a few iconic looks stand apart from the rest.

In honour of the Olsen twins turning 34 on June 13, here are 15 of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s most iconic fashion moments.

Though Mary-Kate and Ashley are fraternal twins, they often wore matching outfits in their early acting years that made it difficult for people to tell them apart.

DMI/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Mary-Kate and Ashley in 1992.

The pair looked adorable in these matching black dresses layered over yellow collared shirts. However, the flower-topped hats are what make these looks truly iconic.

Even as young child stars, the Olsen twins knew how to accessorize.

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images The Olsen twins at the premiere of ‘Alaska’ in Los Angeles on August 11, 1996.

Mary-Kate and Ashley’s head-to-toe outfits at the 1996 premiere for the film “Alaska” embodied quintessential ’90s style.

From their patent black leather loafers to their circle-shaped sunglasses, the twins looked totally in sync with each other in regards to fashion. Both twins also opted for fun hats to complete their looks.

At another Hollywood movie premiere, the twins decided to coordinate their looks once again.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The Olsen twins at the ‘Anna and the King’ Hollywood premiere on December 15, 1999, at the Mann’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

At age 13, Mary-Kate and Ashley decided to wear matching black cardigans paired with fringed skirts and strappy black sandals. Over the years, Mary-Kate and Ashley have consistently worn coordinated, but not exactly “matching,” looks.

The 15-year-old stars embodied ’90s grunge fashion in matching black halter tops and choker necklaces while attending an *NSYNC record release party in 2001.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the *NSYNC record release party in 2001.

Their statement belts added just the right amount of flair to their otherwise simple looks.

In 2005, Mary-Kate and Ashley coordinated again with flowy, sheer tops and Western-inspired belts at a London charity event.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend a 2005 charity photo call in London.

The twins dressed down their gauzy, feminine tops with faded blue jeans, making this one of their most iconic 2000s fashion moments.

For the premiere of “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003, the twins strayed away from their matching aesthetic.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Olsens at the premiere of ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.’

Mary-Kate wore a floor-length, brown-and-white halter neck gown while Ashley embraced a more bohemian style with a beaded, red V-neck dress with a turquoise bow.

Ashley also styled her hair with a butterfly hair clip, while Mary-Kate wore her shorter, highlighted blonde hair loosely styled in beachy waves.

In 2004, the pair of famous twins received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and rocked distinctly different looks once again.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Olsen twins receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 2004.

Mary-Kate wore a backless, lavender-coloured halter neck dress with a pair of classic black pumps. Ashley opted for a slightly more dressed-up look in a white V-neck gown with her platinum hair pulled up in a chic updo.

For their first Met Costume Institute Gala in 2005, Mary-Kate and Ashley broke away from their matching looks yet again.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Ball on May 2, 2005, in New York City.

Mary-Kate wore a floor-length, embroidered white gown while Ashley wore a high-low gold dress with a shimmery overlay and a pastel pink belt.

The theme for this year’s gala was the history and impact of Chanel, though neither twin wore designs by the fashion house. Instead, Ashley’s dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta and Mary-Kate’s was vintage.

However, by the time New York Fashion Week rolled around in 2012, Mary-Kate and Ashley were back at it again with matching all-black ensembles.

AP/Donald Traill Ashley and Mary-Kate at the J. Mendel Fall 2012 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2012.

While sitting in the front row at the J. Mendel Fall 2012 fashion show, the twins were hard to tell apart in their matching black suits and sunglasses. This look also marks a transition in the twins’ style as they went on to frequently wear simpler, more monochromatic outfits.

Fast-forward a couple of years to 2015, and the twins wore black gowns with sweeping trains to the Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images The twins at the ‘China: Through The Looking Glass’-themed Met Ball on May 4, 2015.

The theme for the 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art was “China: Through The Looking Glass.” Both of their gowns were vintage Dior by John Galliano.

The 2017 Met Gala theme was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between,” and the Olsen twins rocked some seriously bold looks.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen arrive at the 2017 Met Gala.

Mary-Kate and Ashley both wore lace, floor-length gowns paired with bold accessories inspired by the opulent theme.

For the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, Mary-Kate and Ashley wore noticeably simpler, menswear-inspired looks from their own brand, The Row.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The Olsen twins at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017, in New York City.

At the ceremony, the sisters were nominated for Womenswear Designer of the Year and Accessories Designer of the Year award for their fashion line.

At an event in 2018, the twins kept their looks classic with coordinating skirts and long-sleeve tops.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The twins at the YAGP Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow 2018 Gala on April 19, 2018, in New York City.

While attending the YAGP Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow Gala, Mary-Kate accessorized her camel-coloured look with emerald green earrings, while Ashley kept things more simple with drop-down silver earrings and her hair tucked behind her shoulders.

In 2018, Mary-Kate and Ashley rocked another set of chic all-black looks.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Image/Getty Images Mary-Kate and Ashley at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018, in New York City.

At the award show, Mary-Kate and Ashley received the award for best American accessories designers for their fashion brand, The Row.

Ashley Olsen stepped onto the red carpet wearing a flowy black top, a black skirt, and black bow pumps, while Mary-Kate wore a coat tied with an oversized belt and matching black leather booties.

At last year’s Met Gala, the Olsen twins showcased their own brand of “camp” in coordinated black leather ensembles.

Karwai Tang/Getty The 2019 Met Gala celebrating ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Though their outfits definitely weren’t as out-there as other, more colourful Met Gala looks that year, they were undeniably true to the Olsen twins’ chic, monochromatic, and oftentimes matchy-matchy style.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.