Shailene Woodley Cut As 'Spider-Man' Love Interest In Sequel

Shailene Woodley may never play Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man franchise, according to The Wrap.

Fans excited to see Shailene Woodley portray iconic Spider-Man character Mary Jane Watson in next year’s sequel may have to wait for “The Amazing Spider-Man 3.”



The Wrap reports scenes with Woodley as Spidey’s red-headed love interest have been cut from the film.

Woodley previously confirmed to Entertainment Weekly her character was cut from the sequel.

“Based on the proposed plot, I completely understand the need for holding off on introducing [Mary Jane] until the next film,” said Woodley.

According to The Wrap, director Marc Webb decided to remove Woodley’s character in order to streamline the film.

In other words, it sounds like the cast of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” became too crowded.

In addition to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone returning respectively as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Gwen Stacey, there have been plenty of additions to the cast.

The next film will have at least three villains. Paul Giamatti (Rhino) and Jamie Foxx (Electro) will occupy Spidey’s time along with Chris Cooper who was confirmed to play the Green Goblin.

But that’s not all.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield will welcome many new additions to the cast of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ sequel.

Dane DeHaan announced on Twitter he’ll show up as Peter Parker’s best friend Harry Osborn (not sure why he was left out of the first film).

Felicity Jones was also added to the cast as rumoured Felicia Hardy/Black Cat, a former burglar-turned-sidekick to Spider-Man. (She’s basically Marvel’s version of Catwoman.)

In the “Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane” comic series, Hardy transfers to Parker’s high school. In the Marvel universe, she has often pined after the web slinger.

With Woodley’s addition, that would have left Spidey juggling three females.

In addition, The Wrap reports Woodley’s role as Mary Jane may have to be recast since she’ll most likely be busy filming a sequel to next year’s “Divergent” — a movie some think may be the next “Hunger Games” success.

It’s unclear how much of a presence Woodley had in the upcoming film. The actress has been photographed filming multiple scenes with Garfield.

