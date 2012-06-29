Mary J. Blige Describes Shame Of Her 'Racist' Burger King Ad

Mary J Blige

For the second time since controversy erupted regarding her appearance in a Burger King ad, Mary J. Blige opened up about the ad and the reactions to the short-lived YouTube video. Blige told Hot 97’s Angie Martinez, “I wanted to crawl under the bed.””It was never a chicken commercial. It was about a sandwich. And I was singing about the ingredients in the sandwich.”



Blige stated that many hip-hop artists reached out to her privately and understood that she wasn’t trying to further stereotypes regarding African-Americans and chicken.

“It was sold to me that it would be shot in an iconic way. I would never just bust out singing about chicken and chicken wings. It hurt my feelings and crushed me for two days.” said Blige.

