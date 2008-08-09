Mary J. Blige Plagiarized Our Songs, Says Drama Family

So much for no more drama! Mary J. Blige is being sued by the ironically named Drama Family Entertainment for allegedly stealing songs on her latest album, Growing Pains.



AP: Mary J. Blige has been sued in New York for $2 million by a company that says she stole some of the music she used on her latest hit album, including one used on an iPod commercial.

The Drama Family Entertainment company filed the lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The lawsuit claims the company suffered copyright infringement because the singer’s “Growing Pains” album contains the song “Work That.” The suit says the song was created by a producer who worked for the company at the time.

