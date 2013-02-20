Mary J. Blige Owes Nearly $1 Million In Back Taxes To New Jersey [REPORT]

Photo: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

Singer Mary J. Blige allegedly owes $900,000 in back taxes in New Jersey, according to documents acquired by TMZ.This isn’t the first time Blige has found herself deep in financial trouble.



In the past year, she’s been sued for bank loans accruing up to nearly $3 million.

Earlier this month, the 42-year-old Grammy winner was sued by Bank of America after allegedly defaulting on a $500,000 loan.

Last November, the singer and her husband were sued for defaulting on a $2.2 million bank loan taken out in October of 2011 by the singer and her company, Mary Jane Productions Inc.

Last May, TD Bank sued the singer’s Foundation for the Advancement of Women Now (FFAWN) charity for $250,000 for another loan taken out in June 2011.

According to NY Daily News, Blige also recently received a notice on her NYC apartment building for not paying back rent.

Last May, Blige told TMZ she took responsibility, but admitted she doesn’t have the right people handling her finances.

“The problem is that I didn’t have the right people in the right places doing the right things,” said Blige. “This should have never been allowed to happen, but it did and now we are fixing it.”

