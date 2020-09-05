Mary Fitzgerald says she has 'panic attacks' every time she gets into an argument with 'Selling Sunset' costar Christine Quinn

Netflix Mary Fitzgerald and Christine Quinn are both on ‘Selling Sunset.’

Mary Fitzgerald said she has “panic attacks” every time she argues with her “Selling Sunset” costar Christine Quinn during an interview with Insider.

The real estate agents have had issues throughout the first three seasons, and at one point Quinn mocked the way Fitzgerald handles confrontation.

“I have panic attacks every time we get in arguments. I don’t like confrontation,” Fitzgerald said.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the first three seasons of “Selling Sunset.”

Mary Fitzgerald has frequently found herself at odds with her “Selling Sunset” costar Christine Quinn.

Whether they’re fighting about who’s on her wedding guest list or their distancing friendship, Fitzgerald told Insider that she has “panic attacks” every time she films an argument with Quinn.

“I have panic attacks every time we get in arguments. I don’t like confrontation,” she said. “In my head, I know I’m having a conversation with her, but in the back of my head I know the cameras are there.”

Fitzgerald’s son, her mother, and her clients pop into her head every time they begin bickering on camera, she told Insider.

“What do I say to get my point across the way I want to but also in the way where I’m not making myself look bad?” she said, adding that she tries to clearly communicate her thoughts while remaining collected.

“I’m like, ‘Hold back. Hold back.’ I have a reputation to maintain,” she said.

Netflix Mary Fitzgerald and Christine Quinn appear on ‘Selling Sunset.’

In one of their most memorable disputes, the agents, who used to be roommates and close friends before the show started filming, faced off at Heather Rae Young’s open house during the season two finale.

Quinn accused Fitzgerald of excluding her from a get-together, telling the other agents that Fitzgerald “can’t have a conversation” after she left the event.

Quinn then mocked Fitzgerald’s mannerisms, impersonating her by stuttering, and said she “talks in circles.”

“She’s very deflective, and she never talks straight. So when you don’t talk straight, it makes you look like a f—ing idiot,” Quinn told the agents.

Fitzgerald told Insider she wasn’t even planning on going to Young’s open house and was running errands for her wedding instead. Production then called on her and asked her to stop by so that there would be “group camaraderie.”

“It was very hard. What people don’t know is that I wasn’t even supposed to be there. It was like two days before my wedding,” she explained.

“Then I walk in and was just blindsided.”

Netflix Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim hugged at an open house.

Their issues didn’t end there, but Quinn and Fitzgerald gradually worked together to mend their friendship during season three.

They didn’t leave on great terms, however, after Quinn took issue with Fitzgerald’s best friend Amanza Smith. Quinn and Davina Potratz also made controversial comments about Justin Hartley’s divorce from Chrishell Stause, who’s close friends with Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald told Insider she didn’t speak to Quinn for a while after production wrapped but has worked through her issues with both her and Potratz several weeks ago.

“We’ve hashed it out,” Fitzgerald said. “I just want them to be nice to people. That’s my only problem. You guys be nice, I’m cool.”

