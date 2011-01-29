Mary Erdoes Thinks The 4:1 Male To Female Ratio At Davos Is No Good

Photo: Unicef Snowflake

Mary Erdoes has a good point about the World Economic Forum at Davos’s rule about upping the number of females in attendance.Erdoes, Jamie Dimon’s superstar head of JPMorgan’s Asset Management team, is at Davos with the CEO and both spoke to CNBC about the economy and the rule about women at Davos this morning.



The rule says that any company that buys 5 tickets has to buy one of them for a woman. So if you’re JPMorgan and you buy 10 tickets, at least 2 people have to be women.

Erdoes told a CNBC spokesman that she wishes there was no rule. It makes it a “thing,” she says, and then you have people wondering, “is she there because of her accomplishments, or because she’s a woman?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.