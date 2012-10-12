This Alabama Mayor Stole $201K But Got Off Easy Because She's Old

Photo: AP Images

The 91-year-old mayor of River Falls, Ala. doesn’t have to spend any time inside a jail cell even though she admitted to stealing thousands from the town.Mayor Mary Ella Hixon pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing $201,610 in city money in the last three years, with most of it going to family and friends, The Associated Press reported Friday morning.



Hixon, who admittedly got special treatment because of her age, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars but won’t actually serve any of that. She is on probation for five years though and must repay the money.

“Had it not been a 91-year-old woman, I would have stood on my head to make sure she went to prison,” Covington County District Attorney Walt Merrell told the AP.

Hixon is one of the state’s longest-running mayors and was just re-elected in August.

